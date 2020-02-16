Man facing prison term for plot to obtain $1M in stolen TVs

Federal prosecutors in Maryland are recommending a prison sentence of more than five years for a man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to obtain hundreds of stolen televisions worth more than $1 million.

Prosecutors explained in a court filing Saturday why they are recommending a 65-month sentence for Saul Eady. A defense attorney is seeking a three-year prison sentence for Eady, who pleaded guilty in November to conspiring to commit mail and wire fraud.

U.S. District Judge George Hazel is scheduled to sentence Eady on Feb. 24.