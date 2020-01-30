Man finds 6-foot snake in couch while digging for keys in cushions

A Kansas fire chief removed a boa constrictor that was at least 6 feet long after a man found it in his couch cushions, KWCH reports.

Police received an unusual call Monday morning when a Rose Hill, Kansas, man said he found a “giant brown snake” in his living room couch while looking for his keys.

The man does not own a snake and didn’t know where it came from.

Butler County Deputy Fire Chief Melvin Linot removed the snake, which was identified as a red-tailed boa constrictor, from the couch.

"I messed with him a little bit, and I took my gloves off. You could handle him real easy. He was very gentle, very docile," Linot said.

Lt. Taylor Parlier says in his 12 years as a police officer, it was his first call of this kind.

Linot and Parlier believe the snake was at least 6 feet long but could have been as long as 8 feet. No one knows how it got into the couch.

The boa constrictor is now in the care of a pet shop until someone comes forward to claim it. If no one does, it may be donated to an area program that travels to schools teaching kids about reptiles.

"Some folks like snakes. I don't want to judge. If that what makes them happy, then more power to them," Parlier said. "I prefer dogs."

Anyone missing a snake can call the fire department’s office at 316-776-0401.

