UPDATE: Deputies: Man found dead in open field in Pittsylvania County identified

UPDATE: An investigation into the death of a man found in an open field in Pittsylvania County continues.

Deputies have identified the man as 26-year-old Tykese Draeshawn Tinsley, an African-American man from Collinsville. They have ruled Tinsley’s death a homicide.

Anyone with information on the death of Tykese Tinsley is asked to contact the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office. Up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading up to who may be responsible for Tinsley's death.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dead man was found in an open field in Pittsylvania County Friday.

According to deputies, the Pittsylvania County 911 Center received a call from someone around 9:07 a.m. saying they saw what they believed to be a body in an open field in the 1500 block of Oak Hill Road in Axton.

Deputies found a man who had died. Deputies say his race is unknown and do not know the cause or manner of the man’s death, but they are still on scene to continue their search of the area. Investigators are also speaking with neighbors in the community to gather more information.

The body has been taken the the Medical Examiner's Office in Roanoke for examination and identification.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 432-7800.

Copyright 2018 WDBJ. All rights reserved.