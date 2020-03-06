Man gets 48 years after pleading guilty to Bedford County murder

A second man accused of murdering a Bedford County man pleaded guilty this afternoon.

Tevante Pannell pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder, Robbery and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in the shooting death of Aaron Brumfield, 22, of Forest back in Sept. 2018.

Pannell is one of four accused in Brumfield's death.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Stickney said Pannell and three others conspired to rob Brumfield.

Stickney says the group stopped at multiple Walmart locations to purchase ammunition and dark clothing, then drove to Brumfield's home in Forest.

Evidence showed Pannell and two co-defendants, wearing masks and gloves, broke into the home, mistaking Brumfield’s roommate, Christopher Lowery, as the intended target.

McIntosh and his co-defendants held Lowery at gunpoint and made demands for marijuana and money, Stickney said.

She said after the three heard a gunshot, at least one defendant fired into Brumfield’s room, shooting him twice.

In January, Trevor McIntosh pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 48 years.

Co-defendant Robert Goodman, is also charged with murder and will go on trial later this year.

Pennell will serve 48 years in prison.