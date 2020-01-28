Man gets 48 years prison after pleading guilty to Bedford County murder

A man accused of robbing and killing a Bedford County man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning.

Trevor McIntosh pleaded guilty to Murder in Commission of a Robbery, Robbery and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony in the shooting death of Aaron Brumfield, 22, of Forest in September 2018.

McIntosh was sentenced to 48 years.

The prosecution said McIntosh and three co-defendants attempted to rob Brumfield in his home.

Two co-defendants, Tevante Pannell and Robert Goodman, are also charged with murder and will go to trial later this year.

