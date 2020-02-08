Man hit in Bedford County while walking along the Rt. 460 median

A man was hit by a Ford truck on Saturday morning in Bedford County while walking the grass median of Route 460. The hit-and-run suspect has not been located.

According to Virginia State Police, a white 2008-2016 Ford F-250 or F-350 was driving west near the Moose Lodge (.3 of a mile east of Rt. 681) and hit Hunter Dillon Noel, 21, of Bedford County, while he was walking in the grass median. Noel was walking west while the truck was traveling in the left lane of Rt. 460.

The victim was taken to Bedford Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries from the crash.

The Ford truck sustained damage to the driver's side mirror.

Virginia State Police ask you contact them at 1-800-542-5959 if you have additional tips regarding the case.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.