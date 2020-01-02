Police searching for woman accused of stabbing man in Lynchburg

A man was taken to the hospital after police say he was stabbed in the parking lot of a Lynchburg restaurant.

Officers were called to the parking lot of Koto Japanese Steakhouse just after Thursday night, according to a statement from Lynchburg Police Department community relations coordinator Carrie Dungan.

One man was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. Investigators are trying to locate a woman who is accused of stabbing the man.

This is a developing story. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

