Man in custody after allegedly causing crash following domestic dispute

A Pittsylvania County man is in a hospital under police supervision as a result of a car crash following a domestic assault in Rocky Mount.

According to the investigation, Jessica Birge, 24, was assaulted at her workplace, Ply Gem, by Steven Robert Banks, 27.

Following the assault, Banks allegedly drove a vehicle with Birge in the passenger seat when Banks exited the car. Birge moved into the driver's seat and attempted to drive off when Banks re-entered the car and caused the car to crash.

After the wreck, Banks ran to a wooded area, where he was caught.

Both the suspect and the victim are being treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

More information will be available after the suspect has been charged.

