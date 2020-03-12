Man in custody after attack Campbell County deputy

A Rustburg man is in custody after attacking a deputy that was serving the man an outstanding warrant.

According to a press release, the Campbell County deputy was attacked after meeting the suspect, Gary Waller, at a residence on Three Creeks Road.

Resulting from the attack, the deputy was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Gary Waller is now in police custody and facing several charges that include Abduction with a Firearm, Obstruction of Justice, and Assault and Battery on Law Enforcement Officer.

