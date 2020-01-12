Man in custody after barricading himself in a Lynchburg home for nearly 6 hours

After a nearly 6-hour-long barricade, 33-year-old Charles Dustin Johnson was taken into custody by Lynchburg Police.

Just after 7:30 Saturday night, officers responded to the 200-block of Alta Lane to serve Johnson with outstanding warrants for breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and obtaining money by false pretenses.

Officers say Johnson then barricaded himself in the house.

After multiple attempts to speak with Johnson, officers used chemical agents to force him out of the home.

Johnson was taken into custody and additional charges are now pending.

