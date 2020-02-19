Man in custody after setting fires in Salem hotel

The Salem Police Department arrested one man Sunday after he destroyed property in a room at the Baymont Inn.

On February 16, officers were called to the 100 block of Sheraton Drive - to the Baymont Inn - to respond to a domestic dispute between a mother and her son.

The mother told officers upon arrival that her son had locked himself in a hotel room and was destroying property. The man, 30-year-old Matthew Welch of Troutville, refused to open the door and began to set fire to items in the room.

Officers took Welch into custody and he was transported to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. No one else was injured.

Salem Fire and EMS responded to the inn and put out the fire. The Fire Marshal estimates damage to the room to be approximately $2,000.

Upon further investigation, Welch was taken into custody for mental health evaluation and charged with arson, damaged property, grand larceny, assault on a law enforcement officer and providing false information to police. He is in custody at the Roanoke County-Salem Jail.

