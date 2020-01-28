Man indicted on 6 charges in toddler's death

A grand jury indicted 26-year-old McKenzie Hellman Tuesday on six charges in connection to the death of his girlfriend's son, Steven Meek II.

Hellman is charged with felony murder, child abuse, producing child pornography, reproducing child pornography, possession of child pornography and object sexual penetration according to the court's website.

First responders to 430 Zinc Lane immediately began performing CPR on Meek after Hellman called 911 the night of January 11, 2019.

Officer Timothy Lusk with the Christiansburg Police Department was the first officer to arrive.

In Lusk's pre-testimony, he told the court the defendant said there were two children playing in a bedroom. The other child was Hellman’s biological 2-year-old son. Hellman than heard a loud thump, and found Meek on the ground, unresponsive.

Lusk also noted Meek was partially dressed, had bruising on both eyes, and had no heart rate when he first started CPR before EMT’s took over.

The first piece of evidence prosecutors presented was a seven-minute 911 call made by McKenzie Hellman.

Hellman frantically tells the dispatcher in the call that his girlfriend's son was jumping on his bed, fell, and isn't responding, but still breathing. Hellman also tells the dispatcher there is a mark on the boy's forehead.

McKenzie Hellman is due back in court on February 11.

Additional background details about the case can be found in this WDBJ7 story from December, 2019.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.