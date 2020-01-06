Man indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving in 2019 death

UPDATE: Robert Arthur Smith, 18, of Roanoke, has been indicted in the May 31, 2019 death of 18-year-old Aaron McNair in Roanoke County.

He is charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving, according to the Roanoke County Circuit Court, after he lost control of his car traveling at a high rate of speed and hit a pickup at the intersection of Wipledale Ave. at Quail Hollow Circle.

McNair was located in the bed of the truck at the time, and was ejected. He died at a hospital later that day.

The suspect received minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The cases are scheduled for a jury trial July 14 and 15, 2020.

EARLIER: According to Roanoke County Police, May 31, 2019, around 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Wipledale Ave. at Quail Hollow Circle, a Ford F-150 truck carrying four people was overturned. There were two people in the truck bed at the time, and they were thrown from the truck.

18-year-old Aaron McNair sustained serious injuries from the ejection, and died at a hospital. The other rider left the area.

Police say a "high rate of speed" was maintained when the driver lost control of the car and ran off the side of the road. The driver had a seatbelt on, and received minor injuries. The front passenger was not hurt.

Police believe drugs might be involved in causing the behavior.

Details are still being investigated.

