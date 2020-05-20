Man killed in crash between ATV and SUV

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man Wednesday.

Police say the crash happened at 2:46 p.m. on Route 714, just west of Route 784 in Bedford County.

The driver of a Kabota ATV didn't yield the right of way while crossing Route 714, according to police, and was hit by the driver of a Subaru Forester headed west on 714.

The ATV driver, Herbert Martin, 83, of Bedford, died at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru was not hurt.

