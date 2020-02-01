Man kills puppy by putting it in dryer, Ind. police say

A man has been charged after police say he admitted to killing a 3-week-old puppy by putting it in a clothes dryer.

Jeremy Lindsey. (Source: South Bend police)

WARNING: Some of the following details may be disturbing.

He told officers he did it because it was being mean to the house cat, according to police.

"I don't understand why he put it in the dryer, I don't know. Something is wrong with that boy. That boy needs help," said Charlotte Logan, who lives down the street.

South Bend police say 18-year-old Jeremy Lindsey was arrested just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

According to probable cause documents, Lindsey's dad, Justin Duis, told police that his wife, Danielle Chubb, found the dead puppy. She told police that Lindsey took her to where the dead animal was lying on a couch.

She recalled that the puppy was scraped up and looked like it had been hit by a car.

Chubb told officers that when she went to do laundry later in the day, she discovered that the dryer was full of blood and hair.

She told her husband, and they called police.

Lindsey was arrested and will be held until a mental health evaluation and bond hearing are held.

Officers spoke with Lindsey, and they say he admitted to killing the puppy.

Duis said Lindsey had just moved in with him and Chubb a couple of weeks ago.

Duis says Lindsey was a son he never knew about until recently. They had just enrolled him in school and didn't expect their reconnecting would take a tragic turn.

"I didn't know she had somebody else staying up in that house, and I didn't know that boy was that crazy, or whatever the case may be for him, to put a dog in a dryer and kill him. That's crucial, that is a hard death right there," Logan said.

The prosecutors office requested Lindsey stay locked up.

"Given the nature and circumstances of this crime, the state has a concern of the safety of the community, as well as the safety of Jeremy Lindsey," said a spokesperson for the office.

The probable cause documents state in a request that Lindsey be detained until bail hearing and a mental assessment can be conducted.

Lindsey was formally charged Friday with killing a domestic animal, a Level 6 felony; torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, a Level 6 felony; and cruelty to an animal, a Class A misdemeanor.

The sentencing range for a Level 6 felony is half to 2 1/2 years. The sentencing range for a Class A misdemeanor is up to one year.

Lindsey's initial bail hearing and arraignment are scheduled for Monday.

