Man rescued Saturday after kayak overturns in Dan River

A man was rescued Saturday afternoon after his kayak overturned in the Dan River.

According to the Danville Fire Department, a call came in at about 2:15 p.m. for a victim in the river. Crews saw a man on debris underneath the Norfolk Southern train trestle. Danville Fire saw the best option for saving the man to be a high angle rescue from the top of the train trestle, and alerted Norfolk Southern who then proceeded to halt rail traffic.

Members of the department suspended rope rescue lines from the area before lowering one down to secure the man in a harness before being pulled to safety shortly after.

The Danville Lifesaving Crew and Danville Police Department both joined the Fire Department at the scene. Danville Fire aided the Lifesaving Crew as a precaution downstream in a rescue boat.

Both the victim and emergency crews reported no injuries during the rescue.

