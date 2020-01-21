Man kills coyote with bare hands after it attacks his 2-year-old son

A New Hampshire man said he suffocated a coyote after it attacked his 2-year-old son.

A New Hampshire man said he suffocated a coyote that attacked his 2-year-old son. (Source: WCVB/Hearst/Kensington PD/CNN)

Ian O’Reilly was hiking with his family on a trail Monday when the coyote grabbed his son’s coat and dragged him to the ground.

O’Reilly fought back. The coyote bit him twice during the struggle.

"It was snapping and attacking and lunging,” O’Reilly said. “The reason why it got me on the chest is because it was able to jump on me.”

Earlier in the day, the same coyote attacked a vehicle. It also went after two dogs in a yard and then turned on their owner.

"I just was trying to run into the house as fast as I could, and just as I got to the slider, it bit me and it was trying to get into the house,” said Pat Lee, the resident of the home.

But it was O’Reilly who finally brought the coyote’s chaotic, dangerous run to an end.

"I straddled it and sat down on it, and then scissor-locked it as tight as I could," he said.

O’Reilly said he pushed the coyote’s snout into the snow and held it there. It was a grueling 10-minute struggle, but his fight saved him and his family.

"Never underestimate the power of survival, I suppose,” he said. “That coyote was very much interested in living, but so were we."

New Hampshire Fish and Game officers collected the coyote’s remains, which will be tested for rabies.

Copyright 2020 WCVB via CNN. All rights reserved.