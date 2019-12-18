Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2018 Lynchburg stabbing

A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a stabbing that took place in Lynchburg in September 2018.

Jamel Davis was sentenced by a Lynchburg Circuit Court judge for the aggravated malicious wounding of a resident of the James Crossing Apartments on September 22, 2018.

Officers from the Lynchburg Police Department responded to a 911 call at 1504 Longview Road, where they found the victim bleeding in a stairwell.

The victim told an officer that Davis had bumped into him in the stairwell, to which the victim responded, "where are your manners?" Davis cursed at the victim, who replied: "why do you have to be like that?" Davis then stabbed the victim in the stomach, upper thigh, hand, arm and neck.

When questioned by police, Davis stated that he had gotten into a fight with the victim and was trying to get the man off of him. He had no visible injuries.

The victim sustained a significant amount of scarring from the incident, and he has been hospitalized twice in the past three months for complications related to his stomach wounds. He testified that he underwent months of rehabilitation but still has pain. He is expected to have lifelong pain and possible complications with his digestive system.

Davis was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with 20 suspended. He was also given two years of supervised probation upon release and 40 years of good behavior.

