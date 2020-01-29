Man sentenced to life in prison for killing two in wheelchairs

A Virginia man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for stabbing to death an elderly couple as they sat in their wheelchairs.

The Danville Register & Bee reports that 52-year-old Onis Moon was sentenced Tuesday for the murders of 87-year-old Valean Ferrell Barley and 83-year-old Royal Douglas Barley in September 2018.

Authorities say the evidence shows the Barleys were stabbed because they tried to help their daughter, whom Moon was beating. The two were in a relationship.

In November, Moon pleaded guilty to charges of capital murder and malicious wounding to remove the possibility of getting the death penalty.

