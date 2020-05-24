Man shot by deputy after disturbance near North Carolina church

A man armed with a knife was shot by a Union County Sheriff’s deputy after he reportedly interrupted an outdoor church service by cursing at the congregation.

The incident occurred outside the Oak Grove Baptist Church on the 4000 block of New Town Road near Waxhaw.

Deputies say a man started cursing at church members around 10:25 a.m. Officers were directed toward a house on the same street across from the church.

There, they reportedly found a man armed with a knife.

Officers tased the man following a struggle in an attempt to take him into custody. But deputies say he kept fighting before a deputy eventually shot him.

The man was taken by ambulance to Atrium Health for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Two deputies are also being treated by paramedics.

The State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting and the Union County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a separate internal affairs investigation to ensure proper protocols were being followed.

