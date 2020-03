A man was shot early Saturday morning in Roanoke at Lafayette Blvd. NW and Melrose Ave. NW, according to Roanoke PD.

The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.

No arrests have been made, and the case remains open.

Roanoke Police ask anyone with information to please call 540-344-8500 or text 274637 beginning the message with "RoanokePD." Both can be anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.