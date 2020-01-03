Man shot in traffic on I-77; search on for shooter

Virginia State Police say a man is being treated for serious injuries after being shot while driving on Interstate 77 in Bland County early Friday.

About 5:27 a.m. January 3, the man was driving north on I-77 in a burgundy Toyota Corolla. The driver of a gold Pontiac Montana minivan pulled up beside him near the 63 mile marker in Bland County. Someone inside the Pontiac van began shooting at the Toyota and hit the driver, The van driver continued north on I-77 toward West Virginia.

The victim pulled onto the shoulder and called 911. He is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries, according to state police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or calling 276-228-3131, or by emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

