A man is recovering after being shot in Danville on Christmas Day.

The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. on Grove Street, in the southern part of the city, Wednesday.

The 22-year-old sustained a single gunshot wound to the arm, police say. The injury was not life-threatening.

Police say there is no information to release about the circumstances or shooter(s).

