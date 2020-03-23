Man sought after shooting in Amherst County Sunday

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man as part of a shooting investigation.

Sunday, March 22, deputies responded to a report of shots being fired from a moving vehicle at another vehicle on N. Coolwell Road in Amherst.

The sheriff's office is looking for Keyanta Ke’Shaun Robinson, the subject of multiple felony warrants.

Robinson is black, 20 years old, 5’8” and 130 pounds, with hazel eyes and black hair. No photo has been made available.

If you have information leading to him, you're asked to contact the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9300 or Crime Stoppers at

1-888-798-5900. You also can visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website, enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

