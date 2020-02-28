Man suspected of stealing, selling hundreds of tools

Police may have found the man behind the thefts of hundreds of tools.

Officers returned the tools to their owners Wednesday morning at the county fairgrounds. (Source: Chesterfield County Police)

Police said it was reported to them on Feb. 21 that a man was selling stolen tools from a home in the 6700 block of Mason Valley Drive.

On Feb. 25, detectives executed a search warrant and recovered hundreds of stolen tools.

Amilcar D. Palucho, 43, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen goods and larceny with intent to sell.

“Got his air mover, his radio. There’s a router, grinder, different power tools," Kelsey Stephenson said regarding the recovered tools that belong to her fiance.

It’s been two long months for Stephenson and her fiancé, having to replace $4,500 worth of equipment, after they were taken from the back of his work trailer.

“It was hard, you know. He had to scramble to replace everything and get whatever he needed just to complete the job that he was on," Stephenson said.

“My jaw dropped. There was probably 30 six-foot. folding tables lined up, as well as bins and utility totes and everything,” Stephenson said of all the items seized by police.

She adds that hand and power tools like jackhammers, generators, drills, saws were recovered, adding that the worst part was realizing that the whole time, her fiance’s tools were just yards up the street.

“It’s definitely disturbing to have that somebody like this was so close to home. We have an 8-month-old baby, and it doesn’t feel good to have somebody like that living so close.”

Now that most of her fiance’s tools - about 90% she says - have been recovered, Stephenson’s fiance can rest easy once again by "continuing to work, and do what he loves.”

Anyone who recently reported tools stolen and were unable to provide serial numbers but have other identifiers for the items should email that identifying information to PDCIDProperty@chesterfield.gov. In the email, please include your report number and the best way to contact you.

