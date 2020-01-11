Man taken to hospital after shooting along Liberty Rd. in Roanoke

Police responded to reports of a shooting incident in the 2500 block of Liberty Rd. Saturday morning.

According to Lt. J. Stephens of the Roanoke PD, one man was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury from a gunshot wound.

The call reporting the incident came into police at around 10:48 Saturday morning.

Right now, there is nothing that suggests that it is connected to the shooting in the earlier Saturday in the 1800-block of Gandy Dr. NW.

Officers are still on scene gathering details.

