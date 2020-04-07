Man wanted for string of larcenies caught following police pursuit

A man wanted in connection with several larcenies was taken into custody April 4.

Lynchburg police identified a vehicle registered to 58-year-old Robert Rosser of Concord, who was wanted on several larceny charges and eluding police.

The vehicle was found just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of U.S. 29 North and Kemper Street.

When an officer attempted to stop him, Rosser continued onto 29 into Amherst County, where deputies with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit. The LPD officer left the pursuit when it reached the Nelson County line.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police assisted in the pursuit, and Rosser was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit in Albemarle County.

Rosser is charged with the following offenses in Lynchburg:

-Two counts of felony larceny or theft - third or more offense

-Petit larceny

-Two felony counts of eluding police

-Two counts of failure to stop while entering a highway

-Two counts of reckless driving

-Failure to stop at a stop sign

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.