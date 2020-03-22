Man wanted after shooting in Campbell County

A 51-year-old man is wanted in Campbell County for a shooting incident that occurred Sunday.

Herman Lloyd Brooks, of Campbell County, is about 5 ft. 6 in. tall with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.

The incident being looked into happened in the Red House Road area of Rustburg Sunday.

Brooks is charged with three counts of brandishing a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting in an occupied dwelling and reckless handling of a firearm.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office asks you contact Deputy Marcus Schreiber at 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 with any helpful tips.

