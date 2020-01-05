Man wanted for posing as a police officer in Lynchburg

A man named William Jacob Mills is wanted in Lynchburg for pretending to be a police officer.

The Lynchburg Police Department asks anyone who comes into contact with Mr. Mills to call 911 or 434-847-1602. He is wanted on one charge of impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Lynchburg police ask anyone with information about this case to call Officer Williams at 434-942-8467 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 (anonymous tips can be entered online at http://p3tips.com).

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.