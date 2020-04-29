Man wanted for shooting into girlfriend's house in Danville

Danville Police are looking for a man they say shot into his girlfriend's house late Tuesday.

Keith Hairston, Jr., 20, is wanted for "Discharge firearms at dwelling house" and "Use or display of firearm in committing felony."

Police say several people were in the house at the time of the shooting, but no one was hurt. Hairston left before officers arrived, and he may have been headed toward his last known address in Cascade, Virginia.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app..

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.