Lynchburg investigators are looking for a man wanted on several cocaine-related charges.

Police say Gregory Donnell Usry, Sr. is wanted for five felony counts of distribution of cocaine and one felony count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

If you know where Usry is, you're asked to call LPD at (434) 455-6041.

