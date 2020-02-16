Man wanted on kidnapping warrant in North Carolina

Terry Gray Overby, 43, of 285 Kennon Rd. in Ruffin, is wanted on outstanding warrants regarding a domestic felony assault and second-degree kidnapping, according to the Rockingham County (NC) Sheriff's Office.

The incidents occurred between February 13 and February 14.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office asks anyone who sees the suspect or has any additional information to please call 911 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

