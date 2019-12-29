One suspect arrested, other still wanted following Denny's armed robbery murder in Manassas

The shooter in this case, Jordan Anderson, 22, of Manassas, was arrested Sunday according to Prince William County Police.

Anderson is charged with one count of murder, one count of malicious wounding, and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony.

According to Prince William County Police and WTVR, Yusuf Ozgar, 56, died following the shooting. Another man was also wounded.

Ryan Thomas Walker, 22, of Maryland, has been named as a suspect by Prince William County Police and should be treated as armed and dangerous.

They ask you call them at 703-792-6500 or your local police with any information that could help this case.

The FBI says two suspects in a fatal shooting at a Denny's in Virginia are also responsible for three other robberies in the Washington suburbs.

The FBI said Friday that the duo robbed a bowling alley, a motel and a convenience store in northern Virginia in the days before they robbed the Denny's.

The agency described the men as being in their late teens or early 20s.

Police said the men killed a DoorDash delivery driver and wounded another man at a Denny's in Manassas early Thursday morning.

FROM CNN: Prince William County police describe the suspects as two males between 5'10 and 6'0 and weighing 180 pounds. The police department asked anyone with information to contact the department's tipline at (703) 792-7000 or online here.