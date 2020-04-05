Man without home after fire Roanoke County fire Sunday

A man is without his home Sunday after a fire in Roanoke County.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to the 4500 block of Brookridge Road in the Mount Pleasant area for reports of a structure fire. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames leaving the rear of a single-wide mobile home.

The man who lives there was able to escape unharmed and is now displaced and being assisted by the American Red Cross. No injuries were reported, and the fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

The fire was accidental, according to the Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office.

Significant damage was done to the home that amounts to about $5,000.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.