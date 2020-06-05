Mango's Bar and Grill decides not to open indoor dining in Phase Two

Friday is the first day of Virginia's Phase Two of reopening, which means restaurants across the state may open for indoor dining at 50-percent capacity.

Mangos Bar and Grill at Smith Mountain Lake posted on its Facebook page Thursday evening, letting customers know they would not be offering indoor dining services during Phase 2, but they will still keep their outdoor dining up and running. General Manager, Jason Hodnett said it's all about being extra cautious.

"The less contact surfaces to worry about-the better."

During the spring and summer months, Mango's is a popular place for dining and cocktails.

Hodnett said thankfully they have a large outdoor dining area, so they don't have to rely on solely indoor dining.

"It's okay to sacrifice that space right now and just use it for private events and things like that," said Hodnett.

Hodnett says they are open to larger parties calling ahead of time to be indoors; that way the sanitizing process is easier afterwards," said Hodnett.

One thing Mango's is known for is its summer live bands on the patio- that is just one more thing they're holding off on for Phase 3.

"People are going to want to dance and there's still no dance floors allowed under the regulations, so it's going to be real hard to tell people 'sorry go sit back down, go sit back down,'" said Hodnett.

However, they are going to start hosting Wednesday night Open-Mic, which shouldn't cause a problem, he said.

"It is more calm and subdued, people come out to support their local friends, that kind of thing, so we are going to start with that and go from there," said Hodnett.

"Hodnett said he has the rest of the summer pretty much mapped out and if everything goes as planned they will open indoor dining back up within the next few weeks.

