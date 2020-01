Drivers are being asked to avoid North Lee Highway/Route 11 in the Timber Ridge area of Rockbridge County.

Police and sheriff's deputies are looking near the Days Inn for a person who ran from the custody of Augusta County deputies.

Residents in the area are being asked to remain inside with doors locked until further notice. The person is considered to be armed.

No further information has been released.

