Marchers support Assange ahead of London extradition hearing

Hundreds of supporters of Julian Assange have marched through London to demand the British government's refusal to extradite the WikiLeaks founder to face spying charges in the United States.

An extradition hearing for Assange is scheduled to begin in a London court on Monday. Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde and fashion designer Vivienne Westwood joined the crowd protesting Saturday.

American authorities say the founder of the secret-spilling website conspired with U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to hack into a Pentagon computer and release secret files on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Assange argues he acted as a journalist and is entitled to First Amendment protection.