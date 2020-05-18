Marion man arrested after being found with pistol, marijuana in Abingdon

A Marion man was found with a pistol, marijuana and a handful of drug paraphernalia after an Abingdon officer pulled him over for not stopping at a red light.

According to the Abingdon Police Department, an officer watched a silver Cadillac fail to stop at the intersection of Thompson Drive and East Main Street early Saturday morning. When approaching the car, he noticed a strong marijuana smell and asked the driver for consent to search the vehicle, to which he agreed.

Justin B. Morrison, 20 of Marion, was found with a Glock 43 pistol, a handful of small plastic bags containing a green plant-like substance, $280 in cash, a bag with a small blue pill, and different drug paraphernalia.

Morrison is charged with possession with intent to sell, give or distribute marijuana, Possession of a Concealed Weapon, and a summons for a traffic violation. He was arrested and taken to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail before being released on a $6,000 secured bond.

Any future charges are still pending.

