Martinsville, Henry County high school organization, CHILL, makes signs to encourage healthcare workers

Communities Helping Improve Local Lives, better known as CHILL,

is a high school organization that teaches others about the negatives of drug use.

CHILL puts up signs in front of SOVAH Martinsville to encourage workers as they come into work.

Since they can no longer meet, they made around 25 signs with encouraging messages.

Today, their adult leaders picked them up from their porches,

and put them up in front of the hospital.

"We just hope that the works feel loved encouraged, and know that we are thinking of them and that we appreciate the work they are doing, and that they are not alone out there." said program coordinator, Tobie Panos.

Signs were also put up at the sheriff's office and police department.

Materials were donated by Lowe's Home Improvement

