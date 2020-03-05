Martinsville Police looking for two robbery suspects

The Martinsville Police Department is looking for two male suspects in relation to a robbery early Thursday morning.

Around 12 a.m., two masked men entered the Neighborhood Market on Memorial Boulevard and approached the employee as he was closing up for the night. Police say one of the suspects insinuated he had a gun in his jacket and demanded money.

The suspects emptied the register and left on foot. So far, police do not have a description of the suspects - only that they were wearing masks.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Martinsville Police Department at 276-638-8751.

