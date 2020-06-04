Martinsville and Henry County combine 191 coronavirus cases going into phase two

Just one day away phase two of reopening in Virginia, the rate of new COVID-19 cases in Martinsville and Henry County have been opposite of what, Vice Mayor Chad Martin hoped to see before opening indoor dining and gyms.

"They need that revenue but at the same time lets be mindful that people's live are at stake." said Martin.

When phase one of reopening started on May 15th, Henry County had a total of 30 cases and Martinsville only had 3. Now, the county has 152 and the city's has grown to 39.

That has Martin a bit uneasy about phase 2.

"My biggest worry is that business will open up and within a week or two they'll have to shut back down because the numbers of jumped." said Martin.

Considering the recent spike the owner of Shindigs in Uptown Martinsville, Tammy Pearson, says they are prepared to protect their customers and employees from exposure.

"We are taking extra precautions just like my guest do at their homes and do in public we are doing it here." said Person.

The staff will be rearranging the tables to be six feet apart, using disposable menus, and continuing their new outdoor dining and curbsibe options.

Pearson believes there will be little risk of exposure inside.

"We already had strict health codes now we are even doing more so, so I truly believe we are the healthiest and safe places you can be." said Pearson.