Martinsville issues limited 'Boil Water' notice after decreased water main pressure

The City of Martinsville is encouraging some residents to boil their drinking water due to the loss of water pressure in the Indian Trail area.

There is a possibility of an increased risk of untreated water and harmful microbes entering the water system whenever water mains lose pressure.

The affected area is between Beverly Way and Sam Lions Trail. Thirteen homes were affected and notices were given to those residents.

Martinsville residents who did not receive a notice were not affected.

Below are the uses for which people need to boil their water:

• Drinking

• Brushing teeth

• Washing fruits and vegetables

• Preparing food and baby formula

• Making ice

• Cleaning food contact surfaces or dishes

Water from the public system will be safe to drink on February 14.

For more information, you can contact the Director of Water Resources Mike Kahle at 276-403-5157

