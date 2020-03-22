Martinsville man arrested for robbing victim's guns at gunpoint

A Martinsville man has been arrested for a robbery that happened in the parking lot of the Ridgeway Drive-In in Ridgeway Saturday morning.

According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, the victim listed two guns for sale online and agreed to meet with an unknown person to sell them the guns.

When the two met in the parking lot, a man pointed a handgun and stole the guns that were being sold.

After taking the guns, the man ran away and was picked up in a vehicle.

Officers received a report about the robbery at 11:45 a.m.

During the investigation, Jaylan Daquon Price, 21, of Martinsville, was identified as a suspect.

Officers from the Martinsville Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff's Office obtained a search warrant for 302 Sellers Street in Martinsville.

Officers tried to contact Price, but they say he refused to exit the home.

When SWAT teams entered the home, Price tried to leave through the basement door.

Price was taken into custody without incident.

As investigators searched the home, they found the stolen guns along with the handgun used in the robbery.

Price was charged with robbery and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He is currently being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office says it "would like to remind citizens who conduct online transactions to find and use a safe exchange zone. These can be found at most police agencies or governmental complexes. Local buyers and sellers of online goods can find safe exchange zones in front of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and also between the Martinsville Police Department and Martinsville City Sheriff’s Office. Video cameras record these safe exchange zones for additional safety."

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

