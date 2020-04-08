Martinsville man charged with assault and battery

A Martinsville man was arrested and charged with assault and battery following an altercation April 6.

Officers from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Martinsville Police Department responded to the Northview Gardens Apartments located at 755 Stultz Road Monday night, after receiving a report of two people fighting.

39-year-old Marvin Antonio Pritchett and 46-year-old Bernard Boswell were identified. Officers determined there had been ongoing arguments between the two, and Pritchett drove to Boswell’s home and assaulted him in the parking lot.

During the incident, Boswell cut Pritchett on the neck. Pritchett also assaulted a woman with whom he has a child.

Pritchett was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial, where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. Boswell was taken to SOVAH Health Martinsville, where he was treated and released.

Pritchett was arrested and charged with one count of assault and battery and one count of domestic assault and battery, both of which are misdemeanors. He was released on a $4,000 bond.

Consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney determined that Bernard acted in self defense, therefore he will not be charged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 632-7463.

