Martinsville man dead after shooting in Stuart

A Martinsville man is dead after a shooting early Sunday evening, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

Deputies responded to the scene of True Gospel Baptist Church on Salem Highway in Stuart around 8 p.m. They found 27-year-old Damien Lamont Hairston, who died at the scene soon after, from an apparent gunshot wound.

Sheriff Smith said the church was not in service at the time. The parking lot was apparently used as a meeting place between the victim and another group of people. None of them were members of the church.

"We are treating this as a homicide and the investigation is ongoing at this time,” said Smith.

No further details have been released. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sheriff Smith at 276-692-7012 or Investigator Tyler Wilson at 276-692-5123.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.