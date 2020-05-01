Martinsville teacher uses the 'Flat Stanley' project to connect with students

When you're used to seeing your teacher everyday, going without can be tough.

Paige Swanson, a teacher at the Carlisle School, came up with a solution: Flat Swanson.

Other teachers around the country have joined in with the trend. It involves taking an image of yourself, laminating it, and cutting it out. All of Ms. Swanson's Pre-K students received one. The idea is to take photographs in different spots, bringing along your teacher, or in this case, your flattened teacher!

"The children went from seeing me five days a week and then that was taken away which was beyond anyone's control, obviously, so imagine seeing someone five days a week and then you don't see them anymore," said Paige Swanson.

The note that she included with each Flat Swanson is below:

PK 3,

Since we cannot be together for the remainder of the school year, I have created a "Flat Swanson." This project will allow me to "visit" your home! After printing the template, you need to design an outfit for me! Once I have an outfit, I'm ready to have lots of fun! Please have your parents send me pictures of your adventures with Flat Swanson!

According to Swanson, her students have gone on bike rides, met family pets, climbed trees and attended family meals.

