Martinsville warehouse fire deemed accidental

(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 5, 2019 at 7:37 PM EDT
A fire at a Southern Finishing warehouse (801 E Church St.) broke out Saturday after a spark lighted up sawdust contained in a dustbin.

According to Martinsville Fire Chief Ted Anderson, the dustbin could hold the equivalent of a tractor-trailer’s worth of dust.

The scene is under control, but still being worked. There have been no reported injuries.

At points, the scene has been covered by a lot of thick, black and heavy smoke.

According to Chief Anderson, this fire has been deemed accidental.

