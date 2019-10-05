Martinsville warehouse fire deemed accidental

A fire at a Southern Finishing warehouse (801 E Church St.) broke out Saturday after a spark lighted up sawdust contained in a dustbin.

According to Martinsville Fire Chief Ted Anderson, the dustbin could hold the equivalent of a tractor-trailer’s worth of dust.

The scene is under control, but still being worked. There have been no reported injuries.

At points, the scene has been covered by a lot of thick, black and heavy smoke.

According to Chief Anderson, this fire has been deemed accidental.