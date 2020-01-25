Mast General Store hosts hiring event in Roanoke

The Mast General Store coming to the historic Heironimus building in downtown Roanoke is hosting a hiring event. They're looking for sales associates and other department representatives.

The Department of Economic Development at 117 Church Avenue in Southwest Roanoke held the hiring this weekend and will be back next weekend. You can come by with a completed application and resume, ready for an interview.

"At Mast General, we really value our employees, we want them to feel like family, we want to get a feel for them. We don't just take applications as a qualification, we really want to get to know their personalities and if they're going to be a right fit for Mast," Erin Hyde, Area Manager for Mercantile Department with Mast General Store, said.

They are around next weekend as well, Thursday through Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.