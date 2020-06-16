Mast General Store set to open in Roanoke

Take a close look along Roanoke's Jefferson Avenue, and you'll see something that's been missing for a very long time: window shopping at the old Heironimus building.

Tuesday afternoon, dozens of people could be seen, stopping and staring at the colorful collections behind the glass: here, a mountain of hiking gear, there, a box full of children's toys.

The windows have been primed and prepared for the arrival of Mast General Store, the small North Carolina based chain. This will be Mast's first store in Virginia, and is set to open Wednesday.

"For it to finally be opening is amazing," said Mast President Lisa Cooper.

Cooper says when customers walk in, they'll find three different departments: Men's and Women's Clothes, General Goods (which includes both local food and Mast's infamous candy selection), and outdoor equipment.

They may also notice a familiar layout.

"It was very important for us to make sure that the building reflected what it was, in bringing a community together," said Jeff Meadows, Mast's Vice President for Branding and Development.

He says they've taken great pains to make sure the new store reflects the past, both of the building and the city

"What we try to do is collect stuff from the local community, like there's a sign there that says 'Roanoke Virginia, from the Home Lumber Company,'" said Meadows.

According to Lisa Cooper, Wednesday's Grand Opening has been a long time coming.

"We have been looking at this store for close to 14, 15 years," she said.

And that wait was made even longer by COVID-19. The store was supposed to open back on April 8th. Instead, Cooper says they had to furlough all their newly hired employees.

"It was a very hard day," she said.

Now, Cooper and Meadows say, those employees are back, the shelves are stocked, and Mast is ready to roll.

"We're just hoping to continue that tradition of what a general store, department store was to its community," said Meadows.

