Maury Express transportation service to temporarily shut down

People in Lexington, Buena Vista and Rockbridge County will no longer be able to use the Maury Express for transportation beginning April 8.

Friday, officials with Radar Transit announced the Maury Express transportation system would be shutting down, more than likely for the duration of Governor Ralph Northam’s executive order, which has a current end date of June 10.

Until Wednesday, drivers will continue to disinfect and sanitize vehicles in the morning, as well as spot clean as time permits. Passengers are asked to continue practicing social distance by spacing out.

The company will give an update on any future changes. For more information, contact Joseph Baker, director of regional transit, RADAR at 800-964-5707 ext. 125.

